‘Women referees opened up possibilities at World Cup’

TOKYO: Women refereeing at the men’s World Cup for the first time “opened up possibilities” and must be built on, Japan’s trailblazer Yoshimi Yamashita said Thursday. Yamashita was one of three women named on the list of 36 referees for the tournament in Qatar, which ends on Sunday. She did not take charge of a match but was the fourth official for six first-round games. Stephanie Frappart made history by becoming the first woman to referee a match at a men’s World Cup when she took charge of the Group E clash between Germany and Costa Rica. Frenchwoman Frappart was part of an all-women refereeing team for the match, backed by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina. Yamashita said the tournament has been a landmark moment for football and urged officials not to let it go to waste. “These are things that should be built on in the future — I want to see them being built on,” said the 36-year-old. “If it just ends like this now, it will have no meaning. I want to play my part in helping to make sure it continues in the future,” she told reporters in Tokyo.