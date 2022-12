PSL 8 Draft: Kings snap up Wade, United land Hales

KARACHI: The player draft for the eighth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being held in Karachi today. Thus far, Karachi Kings have secured Matthew Wade while Islamabad United have landed Alex Hales and Multan Sultans David Miller. Peshawar Zalmi retained 7 players before the draft and will be looking to pick 11 more players whereas other five teams will add 10 players to their squads.

Full draft below:

Platinum Category Round 1

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman

Quetta Gladiators: Wanindu Hasaranga

Multan Sultans: David Miller

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade

Islamabad United: Alex Hales

Peshawar Zalmi: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Platinum Category Round 2

Quetta Gladiators: Naseem Shah

Peshawar Zalmi: Romman Powell

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Karachi Kings: Imran Tahir

Multan Sultans: Josh Little

Diamond Category

Islamabad United: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Mujeebur Rehman

Lahore Qalandars: Hussain Talat

Quetta Gladiators: Odean Smith

Karachi Kings: James Vince

Karachi Kings: James Fuller

Gold Category

Peshawar Zalmi: Danish Aziz

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Sikandar Raza

Multan Sultans: Akeal Hosein

Karachi Kings: Andrew Tye

Lahore Qalandars: Liam Dawson

Peshawar Zalmi: Arshad Iqbal

Silver Category Round 1

Islamabad United: Abrar Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators: Umaid Asif

Karachi Kings: Tayyab Tahir

Multan Sultans: Usama Mir

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub (Wild Card)

Lahore Qalandars: Dilbar Hussain

Silver Category Round 2

Peshawar Zalmi: Usman Qadir

Islamabad United: Sohaib Maqsood

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan

Karachi Kings: Muhammad Akhlaq

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig

Quetta Gladiators: Muhammad Zahid

Silver Category Round 3

Lahore Qalandars: Ahmed Daniyal

Multan Sultans: Sameen Gul

Islamabad United: Rumman Raees

Multan Sultans: Anwar Ali

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Sarwar Afridi.