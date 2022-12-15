Southee takes over as NZ Test captain after Williamson steps down

WELLINGTON: Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand’s Test captain after six years in charge and will be replaced by Tim Southee for the upcoming tour of Pakistan. Williamson, who led New Zealand to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India at the Ageas Bowl in 2021, will continue as ODI and T20I captain and also reiterated his desire to keep playing all three formats. “Captaining the BLACKCAPS in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour,” Williamson said. “For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and I’ve enjoyed the challenges of leading the side in the format. “Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision.