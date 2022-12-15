7th forum on China-Pakistan technological, economic cooperation held

The 7th forum on China-Pakistan scientific, technological and economic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held by the Pakistan Study Centre at Beijing Technology and Business University (BTBU). The scientific, technological and economic cooperation between China and Pakistan has continuously injected new impetus into the closer China-Pakistan community of a shared future, CEN reported on Thursday. In his welcoming speech, Liu Minhua, Vice President of BTBU, highlighted that the university attaches great importance to cooperation with Pakistani universities, scientific and technological organisations and other institutions, and continues to promote the exchanges between China and Pakistan in various fields.

“BTBU will take the initiative to serve Chinese high-level opening-up, deeply integrate into the construction of the Beijing centre for international exchanges, release the achievements of think tanks, build cultural parks, expand people-to-people exchanges and deepen international cooperation,” he added. Prof. Wang Qinlin, Counsel (Director General Level), International Cooperation Department, China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), stated that China and Pakistan are brotherly friendly neighbours and all-weather strategic cooperative partners. CAST will implement the spirit of the meeting between the two leaders with concrete actions and continue to work for the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, Deputy Scientific Advisor (International Liaison), Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan presented the formal institutional mechanism for existing science, technology, and economic cooperation between the two countries. Prof. Tian Wen, Beijing Association for Science and Technology (BAST) said that BAST actively promotes the BRI science and technology people-to-people exchange, and promotes dialogue and cooperation among science and technology organisations.