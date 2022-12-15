Online Pakistani national pavilion empowers national physical production

“With the development of the real economy as the core, the online Pakistani national pavilion on China’s e-commerce platform is expected to support Pakistan’s physical production, logistics and creation capabilities. This could be materialised by making use of online communication, education and advertising to expand the audience and shorten the distance between enterprises and consumers of China and Pakistan,” Ms Ge Xiao’ou, President of Prestige International said, in an interview with Gwadar Pro. Prestige International is a Chinese company dedicated to international trade business. In 2019, it started cooperating with Chinese e-commerce platforms JD. com and COFCO Womai. com on its national pavilion project. It currently operates 8 countries’ national pavilions, including Pakistan, the Philippines, Laos, etc.

Since its opening in December 2021, the Pakistani national pavilion on JD. com has expanded its categories from zero to 72 products, covering a number of basic areas of people’s livelihood such as grain and oil flavoring, casual snacks, tea brewing and drinking. Pakistani products are highly popular among Chinese online consumers. Ge revealed that this March the total number of purchase orders for a biscuit was 2.8 million, ranking high among similar products in all national pavilions.

Ge added, “we will continue to increase the categories of products with Pakistani characteristics. At present, we are preparing to introduce pine nuts, jewelry, handmade carpets and other products that show the national customs of Pakistan in an all-round way.” The online national pavilion project combines online retail and offline wholesale to build full-channel market penetration. As a permanent import expo online and offline, it provides overseas brands and products with as much Chinese customer base as possible through cooperation with China’s largest e-commerce retailers, wholesale markets, food processors, manufacturers, and traders. The development of e-commerce in China is in line with the needs of China’s economic development through practice. It not only promotes the improvement of production capacity, but also meets the needs of consumers and even generates new demands, becoming a way of life. According to Ge, the Chinese e-commerce model is innovative and can be replicated.

“We can use our development experience to help other countries create more job opportunities in the process of overseas e-commerce business development and improve the ability of economic development,” she added. Meanwhile, another report of Gwadar Pro stated that China Study Center (CSC), University of Peshawar organized a one-week workshop titled “China Today” covering various themes including Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“China Today” was organized at the conference hall of CSC, University of Peshawar this week which comprised five sessions in addition to the concluding session.

Six presentations were made by eminent speakers/scholars that covered various themes including “Economy of the People’s Republic of China”, “Constitution of the People’s Republic of China”, “Development of Science and Technology in the People’s Republic of China”, “Geography of the People’s Republic of China”, “History of China”, “Pakistan-China Relations”, “Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)”. The workshop was attended both online and offline by a large number of students, MPhil & Ph.D. scholars from Pakistan. The Participants benefited from the valuable presentation and learnt a lot about China.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Director CSC talked about the contemporary developments in China in global and regional context. He also discussed BRI and CPEC and said that China’s BRI project is based on a win-win model for all the member countries. Pakistan should take full advantage of CPEC. “The corridor aims to enhance the well-being of people throughout the country and bring long-term prosperity and stability,” he said. Mr. Anwar congratulated all the participants and distributed certificates among the participants who successfully completed their one-week workshop “China Today”.