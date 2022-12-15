More Pakistani workers to be employed in Korea in coming years

More Pakistani workers will be employed in Korea in the coming years in view of their due diligence and sincerity to their work and employers observed by the Korean business owners. According to a news release issued here, the number of Pakistani workers who have entered Korea through the Employment Permit System (E9) in 2022 has exceeded 1,600 as of the end of November. The Pakistan EPS Center is cooperating closely with the Overseas Employment Corporation of Pakistan (OEC) for the prompt entry of Pakistani workers who have been unable to enter Korea for the past two years due to the impact and restrictions brought on by COVID-19. The Center is currently aiming to achieve its target of 2,000 Pakistani workers to enter Korea this year. In total, approximately 13,000 people have entered Korea from Pakistan in the past 15 years since the establishment of the Pakistan EPS Center through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2006. The number of people entering the country this year far exceeds the number of people entering in the previous years.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan and the Ambassador Mr. Suh Sang-pyo have proposed to the Korean government to additionally incorporate the construction sector as a viable occupation alongside the existing manufacturing sector within the Employment Permit System in order to employ more Pakistani workers and to give them enhanced opportunities to find employment in Korea. As a result of the continuous efforts of the Embassy and the EPS Center, the quota for Pakistan was significantly increased this year, and the number of applicants for the EPS-Topik is also expected to foresee a significant increase of up to 1,600 people.