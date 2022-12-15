Engro Fertilizers, Punjab govt organise ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign to boost wheat productivity

Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has organized mega farmer seminars in Bahawalpur, Kabirwala, and Hafizabad, to support the Government of Punjab’s “Grow More Wheat” initiative for enhanced food security and farmer productivity in the country. This is the third consecutive year that Engro Fertilizers has hosted these high-profile seminars. Under the “Grow More Wheat” campaign, Engro Fertilizers is supporting the provincial government by training farmers to improve harvesting and adopt best crop, and fertilizer management practices, with “Seed to Harvest” solutions offered by the Company. These solutions help enhance the wheat crop productivity and earnings of the farmers, thus, ensuring higher wheat cultivation to ensure greater food security of Pakistan.

The events were graced by Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi (Minister of Agriculture Punjab), Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali (Director General, Agricultural Extension & Adaptive Research, Punjab), Ahmad Aziz Tarar (Secretary Agriculture, Punjab) and Dr. Faisal Zahoor (Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab), among other key officials of the Punjab Agriculture department. More than 1,000 progressive farmers, dealers and senior representatives of Engro Fertilizers, including Khusrau Nadir Gilani (Chief Commercial Officer) attended the events as well. Speaking at the occasion, Khusrau Nadir Gilani emphasized the role of innovative farming methods for increasing wheat production to fulfill local demand and creating an exportable surplus. Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi appreciated Engro Fertilizers for launching this initiative partnering with the Punjab Department of Agriculture to improve crop productivity for the farmers. He urged the farmers to use certified seeds and apply balanced mix of fertilizers for enhanced wheat output.