Lower demand hits firms in Vietnam, workers lose jobs

More than 500 firms in Vietnam have been hard hit by falling orders, putting some 637,000 workers on the front line, of whom 53,000 have lost their jobs, local media reported on Thursday. In Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s business hub, about 102,000 workers have had their work hours cut and 6,000 have been made redundant, daily newspaper Vietnam News cited the Department of Policy and Law under the city’s Confederation of Labor as reporting. Head of the department Nguyen Thanh Do said low-interest bank loans should be made available to help firms in financial difficulty maintain their operations and there should be a large relief package to support affected workers. At a recent cabinet meeting, the country’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for tough measures to keep the labor market stable as the economy is drawing close to the end of the year. Vietnam’s export-oriented industries have been heavily impacted by the declining global demand. Its industrial production growth in the first 11 months of this year slowed down due to decreasing demand, rising input costs and a shortage of material supply.