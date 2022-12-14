India a ‘rogue state’

Pakistan on Wednesday called upon the international community and the United Nations to hold India accountable for perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan with “undeniable and indisputable” evidence available.

Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar at a press briefing on the dossier regarding India’s involvement in terrorism in Pakistan said repeated terror incidents reflected India’s persistent hostility and the use of terrorist proxies against Pakistan.

Khar was referring to the evidence of India’s involvement in the Johar Town blast in Lahore last year, that killed three people and injured 24 others. The MoS said no other country had used terrorism better than India that played the victim card despite being the “biggest perpetrator of terrorism”. She mentioned that Pakistan had submitted the Lahore blast-specific dossier with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and would soon be sharing with the UN Secretary General, which she said was a “clear evidence of India’s planned and perpetrated attack against civilians’. She said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestation and added that India as the mastermind and facilitator of the incident remained at large.

Khar said where perpetrators of terrorism were acting as victims of terrorism, she wished to talk about the economic development of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) rather than the “state-sponsored terrorism”. She said India fits the definition of a rogue state and mentioned that the country had blocked the listing of four individuals at the UNSC. “The more terrorism it [India] perpetrates, the more victim card it plays,” she said. She said may it the Samjhota train incident or blatant support to Baloch militants, India’s objective was to undermine the peace and security of Pakistan.

She mentioned that 211 individuals of law enforcement agencies suffered the RAW-sponsored attacks including the attack on Chinese nationals, at PC hotel Gwadar, and Frontier Corps camp in Punjgur. Contrary to India, she said, Pakistan always remained at the forefront of fighting terrorism.