One dead, 11 injured in Miranshah blast

One person was left dead and 11 were injured in a blast on Datta Khel road in North Waziristan’s Miranshah, officials of the district administration said. According to a press release issued by North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, two of the injured persons were sent home after recovery while the remaining nine were under treatment at various hospitals. It said that four people were under treatment at the Miranshah District Health Quarter Hospital, three at Bannu’s Combined Military Hospital, and one each at the FTC Miranshah and Bannu’s Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital. The press release added that the deputy commissioner, district police officer, and provincial minister visited the injured persons at the DHQ hospital. They directed the medical facility to provide the best treatment to the wounded.