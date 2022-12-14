ECP dismisses disqualification plea against Faryal Talpur

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking the disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur.

The electoral body had reserved the verdict over a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar seeking the disqualification of the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s sister as MPA.

In its verdict, the Election Commission wrote that the respondent had disclosed her assets and that disqualification requires material and concrete evidence. The petitioners failed to make a case for disqualification, it added.

The petition had alleged that the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’. Faryal Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petition stated, adding Talpur had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees in corruption through fake bank accounts.

Talpur was elected from the PS-10 Rattodero constituency of Larkana during the 2018 general elections with 53,627 votes. He rival PTI’s Ameer Buksh Khan Bhutto managed 37,665 votes.