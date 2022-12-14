Former KP minister’s house attacked again

Another hand grenade was hurled at the residence of former provincial minister and businessman Haji Mohammad Javed in Peshawar, Gulbahar police informed on Wednesday. “This was the second attack of its kind on the house of the former minister in the last two days,” said an official of the capital city police. He said no casualty or damage was reported in the attack on Javed’s house, which is under construction in Gulbahar. Senior police officials visited the crime scene while the bomb disposal experts collected evidence from the spot. The Tablighi Jamaat’s senior member’s house was attacked with a grenade a couple of days back while no casualty or damage in that incident was reported. His house was also attacked few months ago. Meanwhile, over a dozen speed boats turned into ashes when fire erupted in an oil depot at Kantani Hor area on the outskirts of Gwadar Port. Officials said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in a diesel depot. In a matter of minutes, the fire engulfed the surroundings including 12 speed boats that were docked. The fire was later put out.