Pakistan, US partner for $40m activity to build healthy families

Mission Director for United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Reed Aeschliman and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho have launched a new family planning, maternal, newborn, and child health programme.

The US government-funded $40 million “Building Health Families Activity (BHFA)” would operate in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance primary healthcare systems, said a press release. The activity would support voluntary family planning (FP) and improve maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) services in Pakistan, it added.

Mission Director Aeshliman said, “The United States has a long history of partnership with the government of Sindh. USAID is committed to strengthening this relationship by building upon the foundation and legacy of our partnership and a shared goal to save and improve lives.”

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho lauded the continued support from the US government through USAID and emphasised the Sindh government’s commitment towards improving health care for the people. “Focus on healthcare equity is fundamental to BHFA’s approach, and the activity is committed to addressing the needs of women, girls, and youth as well as people traditionally marginalized from accessing quality healthcare. Making health systems resilient to shocks from climate change is another core focus,” the PR added.

It further said the activity would meaningfully engage men and boys, strengthen human resources for health, deploy new digital health solutions, and ensure commodity and supply chain security for FP/ MNCH services, eventually contributing to more resilient health systems.