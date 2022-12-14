‘Pathaan’ — Shahrukh Khan to promote film at FIFA final

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan is all set to promote his hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’ in the final match of FIFA World Cup 2022. As per the reports from Indian media outlets, King Khan is set for a master stroke on his promotional spree for ‘Pathaan’, which will continue on the biggest sporting event of the year, the final match of FIFA World Cup 2022, on Sunday. According to the details, Khan, who made an appearance during the pre-match of yesterday’s semis between Croatia and Argentina, will be present in the studio of the official broadcaster, during the final match on December 18 as well, as reported by a verified Twitter fan page of a superstar. Meanwhile, the leading lady of the film, Deepika Padukone has also been honoured to unveil the coveted trophy ahead of the final match in Qatar. About the film, the Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023. YRF enthralled fans with a power-packed teaser trailer last month. The minute-and-a-half-long clip filled with raw action and deadly punches gave fans a fair idea of what to expect from the high-octane actioner. The teaser introduced SRK’s Pathaan in a deadly avatar, with action-packed fight sequences, while the film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone, made a smashing entry with a sultry look. The antagonist John Abraham was glimpsed as what seems like a nemesis to Pathaan. To note, the title will mark the grand comeback of Shahrukh Khan on screen after four long years.