Iffat calls Behroze Sabzwari a hypocrite

The famous former model has responded to Behroze Sabzwari’s statement that women should dress modestly to promote indigenous cultural values.

Recently, a clip of Nadir Ali Podcast is making rounds on social media featuring veteran actor Behroze Sabwari.

In the video, he can be seen saying that women these days dress immodestly.

He said, “Some women wear weird clothes that cannot be called appropriate, they are not good at all, the clothes are not only see through but usually are very tight, it shows home training, women should be fully covered while sitting on the motorbike.”

Lately, a video of Shehroz Sabzwari – Behroze Sabzwari’s son – and wife Sadaf Kanwal from their interview with Fuchsia Magazine is going viral, in which the latter is saying that only husbands are supposed to give their partners gifts and should not expect presents in return.

The model-turned-actor, Iffat Omar put her two cents on the recent viral videos.

She shared a tweet mentioning both incidents. The caption of the tweet read, “This whole family has gone crazy, keep your ‘family values’ to yourself.”

Omar retweeted it and wrote, “Hypocrisy and Jahalat (idiocy) together”. She also added an angry emoji.