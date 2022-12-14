Ushna’s latest pictures go viral

Pictures of prolific actor and model Ushna Shah eating kinnows are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures on the visual-sharing platform saw her smiling while helping herself to kinnows. She was wearing a white turtle neck shirt and jeans. Thousands of Instagram users liked the pictures of the “Habs” stars. They came up with heartwarming comments to compliment her pictures and looks.

The celebrity takes to the social media application to post pictures and clips to keep fans updated about her personal life and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she won hearts with clicks of her in a dashing black outfit.

It showed Ushna Shah in a black shirt, pants and shoes. The two-picture gallery got thousands of likes.

The actor has cemented her name with her captivating performances in her serial. The actor can play the roles of both protagonist and antagonist to perfection.

She has starred in several superhit dramas with ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari,’ ‘Lashkara,’ ‘Balaa,’ ‘Cheekh,’ “Help Me Durdana” and “Bewafa” being some of them.

Ushna Shah is currently seen playing the role of Ayesha Basit Khan in ‘Habs,’ wife of male protagonist Basit Salman Khan and sister of Bano and Zoya.