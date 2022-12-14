Fans groove to Bilal Saeed’s ‘3 Saal’

Pakistani fans are in love with singer Bilal Saeed’s new solo “3 Saal” which he released on his birthday. The song has sent excited fans on a listening spree as they have gone crazy about it. “12 Saal” singer released his new song on his Instagram page and fans showered praises in his comments section soon after the video was shared by him. He also thanked his fans who wished him on his birthday. Thanking his fans, he said, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday wishes. I have been so blessed to experience immense love! Thank you for the constant support. You guys have stood by me since ’12 saal’. ‘3 Saal’ is a gift for my fans something really close to my heart is yours now.” The song has crossed more than a million views. Earlier in 2019, Bilal released his song “Bari” with singer Momina Mustehsan, which was a global success.