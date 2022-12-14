‘National Treasure — Edge of History’ — the mindless days of the ’90s are back!

Do you miss noise and bombast? Do you miss goodhearted, mindless entertainment? Do you miss the 80s? The 90s? Well, take heart, my friends, because they’re all back, courtesy of the new Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, executive produced by the biggest, swingingest 90s dick of them all, Jerry Bruckheimer. National Treasure: Edge of History wants you to know that you are here to have fun and that fun you shall have from the off. We open in 2001 with a white-haired Harvey Keitel expositioning into a tape recorder. It saves such a lot of time and effort if you just tell people, you know? So. “Remember the treasure I told you about?” he says, marvellously, over scenes of citadels being stormed and set ablaze. “From Emperor Montezuma’s palace sought by the conquistadors? After all these years, many started to believe these treasures were a fairytale, a myth. After all, Cortés and his army decimated the Aztec empire when they invaded Mexico in 1519. I made Bad Lieutenant, you know.”