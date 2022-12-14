Zhalay wins hearts in red outfit

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

For her recent Instagram post, Sarhadi proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red outfit.

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look.

The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Zhalay’s timeless beauty.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Daray Daray Naina, Kitni Girhain Baqi Haim, Madiha Maliha, Main Mummy Aur Who, Uraan, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera, Dil e Janam and many more.