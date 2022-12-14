Why is Maria B against the Transgender Persons Act?

The famed fashion designer, Maria Butt unveiled why she is against the Transgender Persons Act as the opposition had left several of her fans and showbiz celebrities antagonised.

Maria B. was invited in the recent episode of SAMAA TV show, Super Over, alongside Fatima Ahmed Khan, a member of the Punjab censor board. During the show, she was asked about why the ‘fake transgenders’ are against her and her views on Transgender Persons Act. To this, she replied that she has an issue with the word “transgender” because many people pretend to be intersex and this act has nothing to do with the ‘real Khuwajasira (South Asian term for third gender) community’.

She said that ‘transgender’ represents a person who refers to one’s internal understanding of one’s own gender or the gender with which a person identifies and not the gender they were born with.

Fatima Ahmed Khan supplemented this saying that people must know the difference between transgender and intersex individuals, as the former does not qualify as ‘Khuwajasira’.

The fashion designer then said that she read the law and it had nothing to do with intersex and the real ‘Khuwajasira community’ of Pakistan. It’s a whole new agenda, Maria B. asserted.

Maria B. added that she alongside her friends, a senator, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, and a motivational speaker, Raja Ziaul Haq, are spreading awareness for rights of the intersex community.