Adeel Chaudhry is the first Pakistani foodie in Forbes

Adeel Chaudhry is the first Pakistani aficionado to be featured in Forbes magazine. The proprietor of Lahore’s Junoon and Bohat Aala eateries is the world’s most-viewed Pakistani food vlogger for 2022.

Forbes’ praise of Adeel Chaudhry humbled him. The foodie posted a sweet remark Tuesday. Caption:

‘Humbled and can’t be more thankful to Allah and my fans for this success and concluding this year as Proudest Pakistani. First Pakistani food connoisseur recognised in leading magazine. Thank you @forbes for recognising Pakistani cuisine as one of the greatest in the world and featuring a proud Pakistani.

Food unites borders. #bohatalaa Pakistani cuisine has hundreds of millions of views abroad, helping me reach my aim of putting Pakistani food and culture on the global map.

‘And a big shout out to all the amazing Chefs, content Creators, hard core foodies of Pakistan for doing amazing work to promote Pakistani food and my Followers you all are #bohataala’, he captioned. Forbes featured a food influencer who wants to put Pakistani food on the map.