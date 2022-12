Actor Faizan Ansari has expressed his wish to marry ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ fame Pakistani girl Ayesha. The actor revealed that his team is in talks with Ayesha’s team and he will soon be going to Pakistan. While talking to the paparazzi, Faizan revealed his plans and said, ‘Main unka video dekh kar pagal ho gaya hun, maine unko Rs 15 lakh meher dene ka faisla kiya hai.’