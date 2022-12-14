‘Still one step to go’ for Argentina, says coach Scaloni

DOHA: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted it was difficult not to get carried away after his side beat Croatia in Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final but called on his side to quickly gather their focus for the final. Captain Lionel Messi scored a penalty and then set up two goals for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez as Argentina won 3-0 at Lusail Stadium to advance to Sunday’s final against either holders France or Morocco.

“The truth is that the result maybe didn’t reflect the game. I think we deserved to win but maybe not by such a margin,” said Scaloni, whose side took the lead from a penalty awarded just after the half-hour mark for a foul on Alvarez. Scaloni said he expected his side to find the going tough against a Croatian midfield inspired by Luka Modric. “They controlled possession at first, but we knew that could happen because they have three top-class midfielders who have been playing together for years and know each other very well. “We understood that was how the game would go, but the game opened up with the penalty.” Argentina’s players celebrated wildly with their fans who made up the majority of the crowd in Doha, and Scaloni added: “We celebrated because it is exciting to be in the final, but there is still one step to go. This is something to enjoy but it’s over now, so we need to move on to the next one.”

The 44-year-old Scaloni is now hoping to win the World Cup just 18 months after leading Argentina to victory in the Copa America in Brazil. It will be Argentina’s sixth World Cup final but the former defender rejected comparisons with illustrious coaches of the past, including Cesar Luis Menotti, Carlos Bilardo and Alejandro Sabella, who led them to the 2014 final. “I can’t compare myself with other coaches,” he said.

“It fills me with pride to get to the final and represent the national team. But I can’t put myself on the same level as them. I just feel privileged to be in the final.” Argentines broke out into song and celebrations after the country’s hero Lionel Messi inspired the team to a 3-0 victory over Croatia in Qatar on Tuesday, sending them to the World Cup final. “We won! I love you Argentina,” cried pensioner Pablo Cardozo, 74, as he stood in front of a television screen at a cafe in Buenos Aires, as younger customers cheered him on.

Dozens of people in the cafe rose from their seats and broke out into Argentina’s hit World Cup song: “Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar” (which translates as “Lads, now we get excited again”) sung by ska band La Mosca. Cardozo shouted himself almost hoarse with each of Argentina’s three goals: first a Messi penalty and then a brace from young forward Julian Alvarez, the second of which came after a mazy run by his captain and the team’s talisman. “I love Julian!” exclaimed Emilia Salvo, 23, as Gabriela Perdiguez, 26, added: “I can’t take any more of this excitement, it’s a dream!” Students celebrated in the university neighborhood of Barrio Clinicas.

Delfina Yacoy, 22, a student of medicine, was another marveling at Alvarez’s contribution but added that “it was a really tough match, they are two great teams.” “This seemed more difficult than other times, Croatia had just knocked out Brazil,” said Clara Cerdeira 20, another student at a pizzeria terrace watching the game on an outdoor screen. For supermarket employee Rodrigo Sarcino, 24, watching the match at an ice cream shop terrace, center-back pairing “Nico Otamendi and Cuti (Cristian) Romero are two lions!”

Throughout the country hoards of fans crowded around giant screens to watch the match and let their emotions run wild. Thousands descended on the popular Punta Mogotes beach in the southern Mar del Plata seaside resort, the home of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, waving flags and little harlequin hats. The greatest affection was of course reserved for Messi, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who has achieved almost everything possible in the game — except emulating his predecessor as Argentina’s idol, Diego Maradona, who inspired the South Americans to World Cup glory in 1986. “Messi has entered the hearts of fans. He is a very loveable person and has shown leadership, he’s shouldered the team,” historian Felipe Pigna told. Messi’s tetchy “fool, get lost” insult aimed at Dutch forward Wout Weghorst following Argentina’s dramatic quarter-final penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands has already made its way onto mugs, T-shirts and other memorabilia. That spiciness is “loved so much by Argentine fans,” added Pigna.