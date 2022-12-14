Serious Accusations

Another day and another grim realisation of what is apparently happening right underneath our noses. This time, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stepped forward with claims that the Indian intelligence agency RAW was responsible for Lahore’s Johar Town blast that killed three people and injured another 22 last year. Mr Sanaullah sought the arrest of Indian intelligence operatives suspected of facilitating the attack and also appeared intent on taking up the issue at the United Nations. Similarly seething was Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, as she pointed towards a dossier that proved RAW’s complicity in a whopping 1,213 attacks against Pakistan over the last three years. But before we confront the United Nations, we must ensure that these accusations are grounded in reality so that our neighbour is left with no breathing space to poke holes in our case and jeopardise the entire proceedings before the international community. For years now, Pakistan has been propagating the need for active communication channels to defuse conflict situations such as these on our own. However, the gravity of the situation and the fragile two-legged stool our security narrative is standing on demands an immediate resolution.

India has not yet responded to Sanaullah’s accusations. But if it has actually not hatched any of these sinister designs, it has been presented with a crucial opportunity for diplomacy; one from which it can immensely benefit by demonstrating goodwill and coordinating its resources to punish whoever was involved.

Pakistan has good reason to worry about foreign involvement. In operations spread over a decade, the country has lost more soldiers than in all wars with India. Its own military bases have been attacked, leading many higher-ups to suspect that there is a larger conspiracy at play. India, on the other hand, has accused Pakistan of being selective about which militants it chooses to target, impeding communication between the two countries that have not been able to work through their ideological differences.

As of now, Pakistan’s political institutions are too fragmented to assume a united front on the issue. The country’s military apparatus is still reeling from a terrorist attack near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman that claimed four lives just a few days ago. The TTP’s violent resurgence has sent people all across the country into a frenzy as they scramble to rationalise why terrorism is back on our radar. If Pakistan wishes to assert itself in the international arena and resolve its long list of problems at home, it must tread carefully and with tact. Historically, our leadership has been prone to knee-jerk enthusiasm clouding cool-headed reason, which did little to redeem our reputation abroad and alienated us diplomatically. Any investigation that takes place must be wary of this. *