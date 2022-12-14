La Revolución

22-year-od Mahsa Amini’s spirited struggle against hardline Iranian policies may have ended three months ago, but the new wave of unrelenting forbearance under unbelievable conditions refuses to fizzle out.

With the second public hanging of 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard on Monday in relation to one of the most serious challenges to the state, Islamic Republic is in no mood to let its guard down.

What this execution means for the country’s first apparent compromise as news regarding the abolition of its morality police made rounds just last week hangs heavy in the air because any administration willing to realise the error in its way should be more interested in extending an olive branch, not cracking the whip more fiercely than ever before.

Human Rights Activist News Agency claims as many as 488 people, most of which are women and teenagers, have lost their lives in confrontations with batons, tear gas and even deadly bullets.

Just as horrific have been revelations from Iranian medics who believe the security forces deliberately target the faces, breasts and genitals of women at anti-regime protests while men have had shotgun pellets in their legs and backs. The seriousness of these wounds leaves little for imagination as the damage to these young Iranians would probably last all their lives. The protests have been historic until now because of the scathing differences between the two sides.

One represents the young and modern face of Iran, which strives to balance its 2500-year-old civilisation with the ideals of today’s world. The other wishes to rule an entire country on the basis of sheer brutality and regressive ideologies.

The battle between an unarmed, leaderless dissident wave and an institutionalised, formidable arm of the state enthuses hope for a better tomorrow for millions living in the Land of the Aryans.

However, for that to set in, hundreds more might have to feed the revolution with their blood, their livelihoods, their position in society and all that they hold dear. Would the unabated violence continue in all its glory or the international outrage finally muster up the courage to actually make some difference? Iran cannot put a lid on the skyrocketing number of casualties forever. *