Rupee sheds 2 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 224.71 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.69. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 231.8 and Rs 234.1 respectively. The price of the euro was increased by Rs 1.55 paisa and closed at Rs 238.71 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 237.16, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).The Japanese Yen gained two paisa to close at Rs1.65, whereas an increase of Rs 1.81 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 277.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs 275.84. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 61.17 and Rs 59.76 respectively.