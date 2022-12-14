Zameen.com holds two-day property sales event in Karachi

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise – Zameen.com organised a property sales event at a private hotel in Karachi. A total of 22 property projects including Roomi Icon, Saeeda Residency, Aziz Excellency and Athar’s Aman Castle were presented by Zameen.com in the event.

The projects showcased during the two-day property saga are all being exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com.

In the property sales event, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales Taha Mehmood along with Director Sales Shoaib Anees and other senior officials were also present to offer exclusive insights about the real estate sector.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales South Taha Mehmood said that the main objective of property sales events is to provide all the guidance related to buying and selling property, to the people under one roof. He said that there are golden investment opportunities in this region of the country and the investment made in the property sector will give good returns in the near future.

Shoaib Anees, Director of Sales at Zameen.com, said that Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, the economic changes taking place in this city have an impact across the country, so the property event held here will be beneficial for the property market across the country.