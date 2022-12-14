Frontiers of information technology moot concludes

The 19th International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology 2022 concluded in a graceful ceremony organized by COMSATS University Islamabad on December 13, 2022 at COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan was Chief Guest of the ceremony. While addressing the gathering, he informed that Higher Education Institutions need to focus on improving quality education and impart skills to our youth to enable them to take on the challenges of the era.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid,T.I., Director CUI Wah Campus and Chair of the Conference in his closing remarks thanked the participants, speakers and sponsors of the conference for bringing a rich program for the benefit of IT students, experts and entrepreneurs. He lauded the support rendered by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, National Testing Service, Pakistan Science Foundation and technical co-sponsors IEEE Islamabad Chapter. Dr. Shoaib A Khan, Chancellor at Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology, CEO CARE Pvt Ltd, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Qayyum, Mr. Mohsin, CEO Inbox Pvt. Ltd / member central executive committee of Pakistan Software House Association and Mr. Zeeshan Rehman CCO Pakistan Software Export Board participated as discussants in the panel discussion session on “Make in Pakistan: Need Assessment for a Strong Policy to Strengthen Indigenization”.

Dr. Usama Ijaz Bajwa, Program Chair of FIT 2022, presented the conference summary and informed that 25 invited talks from distinguished experts in the cutting-edge fields took place during 19 technical sessions of the conference. Furthermore, several renowned industry and academia experts chaired the technical sessions and rendered useful feedback for early-stage researchers and experts. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabasum Afzal, Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad, presented shields to panelists and Chief Guest.