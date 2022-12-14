Int’l moot starts to highlight prevailing issues in education

The 3rd International Conference on Educational Sciences and Research (ICESR) 2022 began at the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Wednesday to highlight the prevailing issues in education and to recommend workable solutions to lead towards a better future.

A two-day conference and symposium are being organized under the theme of “Transforming Education for Future: Practices and Projections” in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission Islamabad, Punjab Higher Education Commission, and ORIC and a continuation of the ventures put forth by Sargodha University to contribute to the national academia. The conference is aimed at promoting research culture in Pakistan through sharing practices and projections to suggest quality of curricular offerings, research, innovations in teaching and learning as well as spreading awareness about transformation of education for future. The event’s themes include assessment practices, creative and performing arts and craft, curriculum adaptation and innovation, early childhood care and education (ECCE), education for sustainable development, culture & diversity financial and entrepreneurial education, global citizenship education, health education, leadership and management, learning for justice, life skills and languages. The opening session was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas while Dr. H. M. Lalitha Kumari from Sri Lanka, former VC Dr. Munawar Sultana Mirza, former VC Dr. Riaz ul Haq Tariq, Deans, Directors, in-charges, faculty members and students were also present there.

Addressing the conference, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the major educational challenge of this century is the acquisition of new sets of skills required by students and teachers alike. “To cope with this challenge, we need to take stock of the prevailing paradigms of learning in Pakistan. There is a need to reset educational goals for transformative education by bridging the gap between latest research and practices, instill commitment and inculcate values among teachers and students for establishing a sustainable society. In addition to an inaugural and concluding session, around ten concurrent academic sessions were arranged in which scholars presented about 150 research papers with an attempt to generate a scholarly debate and a productive deliberation on revamping education for a sustainable future.

Dr. H. M. Lalitha Kumari expressed her views on enhancing the quality of teaching – learning through effective management practices: focusing on transforming education for the future. The main challenge is paucity of research and evidence-based decision making for successful quality design of teaching, learning and management, she said. Dr. Abigail Akande shared her thoughts about disability principles in post-secondary education. Socio-cultural and legislative changes can support post-secondary education and future employment endeavors of students with disability, she added. Dr. Munawar Sultana Mirza discussed the transformation of education from its core and stressed on equipping the higher level of cognitive skills such as reflecting and creativity; inter human skills such as collaboration, cooperation and interaction backed up with empathy, resilience and morality. Dr. Riaz ul Haq Tariq presented his study on ingredients of educational transformation and our readiness to reform. “Technology is becoming the best tool for transforming teaching and learning in the world. Online and digital learning have begun to change the way schools and our education system work” he said.