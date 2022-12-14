Faryal welcomes ECP’s decision

President, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing & Chairperson of Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home, Ms Faryal Talpur welcomes the dismissal of an application for her disqualification filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI).

The ECP rejected the petition filed by PTI for the disqualification of Ms Faryal Talpur on the basis of lack of evidence and mere baseless allegations. The ECP had reserved its judgment on October 27 after arguments were completed on the filed application. Ms Faryal Talpur called the ECPs rejection of PTI’s request a victory for the truth, and thanked the Almighty Allah on the dismissal of an application filed for the disqualification.

She also termed this success as a victory of the truth and that victory belonged to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari including all Jiyalas who prayed for its dismissal and stood steadfast during this time. She said that said case was a conspiracy to deprive the people of their real representatives which stands exposed and failed, adding that the false cases, jails and negative propaganda never weakened them before or could make them weak, come what may happens in the future. She said that serving the people was her mission; for this the flag of a party of martyrs; Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would be kept flying higher in all circumstances.