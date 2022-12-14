Mushahid urges ‘political ceasefire’ on key national issues

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Wednesday urged for a political ceasefire on key national issues while remembering the role, contributions, and services in the freedom movement of student leader, Colonel Amjad Hussain Sayed, on the occasion of his birthday centennial.

The Chairman of Senate body on Defence along with speakers at a seminar of Nazriya Pakistan Trust (NPT) underscored that the nation must honour its heroes. The seminar was held at the NPT which is dedicated to promoting the vision and ideology of the Quaid-e-Azam, was chaired by NPT Chairman Chief Justice (R) Ejaz Nisar and had a keynote speech by NPT Senior Vice-Chairman Mian Altaf Farooq, a news release said.

Senator Mushahid Hussain urged the need for a ‘political ceasefire’ on pressing national issues such as economy, energy, environment, extremism, and education,’ adding ‘no one person, party, government or institution alone can solve the problems of Pakistan’. He said the political forces in Pakistan had demonstrated maturity by ensuring a smooth military transition and there was no reason why the general elections in 2023 should not be fair, free, and transparent leading to a smooth political transition. Senator Mushahid Hussain also thanked the Board of Governors and General Council of NPT for reposing confidence in him through his unanimous election as Vice Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Trust. He termed it as a unique national non-governmental organisation dedicated to the promotion of the vision of the Founding Fathers of Pakistan, especially Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, as well as Madar-e-Millat Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah.

A diverse and distinguished audience of 200 persons also complimented Senator Mushahid Hussain on his election as Vice Chairman of Nazriya Pakistan Trust.