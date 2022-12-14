Efforts being made to make CNICs of transgenders to use right of vote: PEC

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Rehmat Khan on Wednesday seeking the cooperation of NADRA and the Social Welfare Department said that efforts were being made to make the identity card of transgenders so that they could use the right to vote in general elections. Addressing a meeting here regarding issuances of CNIC to transgenders and their registration for casting vote, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is determined to continue efforts to increase the participation of all the deprived sections of society including eunuchs in the elections. He said the support of all line departments and civil society was very imperative in this regard adding that voting is a very important part of a democratic system as participation of each and every individual in it was equally important for strengthening the democratic process and prosperity of the country. Earlier, Shawana Shah and Ayesha, a transgender gave a detailed briefing regarding the registration of eunuchs. It was proposed in the meeting that a joint counter of NADRA and the Social Welfare Department should be established for the convenience of eunuchs.