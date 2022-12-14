Govt plans to increase IT exports to $5bn by 2023

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is committed to taking Information Technology (IT) related exports to $5 billion by the end of 2023.

“On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the IT ministry has set a target of $15 billion in IT export for the next three years,” said an official of the ministry.

He expressed the resolve that the Ministry of IT would implement the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for digital Pakistan in letter and spirit.

The official informed the number of people having mobile phones in the country had risen from 160 million to 195 million in the previous 3 years, adding “currently, 88% of the population of Pakistan have mobile phones and the IT ministry has set a target of equipping the entire population with a smartphone up to 2030.”

He said during the last four years, about Rs. 65 billion had been invested to improve the connectivity of the under-served and remote areas of the country. “Improving connectivity is imperative to put the country on the road of progress, prosperity, and development” he added.

He said that all the decisions had been taken in the Information Technology sector with the consultation of all the stakeholders. MeanwhileKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that government is spending Rs 8 billion on various trainings of information technology aiming capacity building of youth.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said that huge amount has been spent on trainings keeping in view the significance of information technology in the contemporary world. He said that government is giving special attention to promote information technology sector and added that goal of progress and prosperity could not be achieved without making advancements in field of information technology.

He told that more than 100,000 youth are having advanced trainings of information technology that would enable them to compete in current world that is full of challenges and opportunities. He said that empowered and trained youth would be in a better position to explore growth opportunities for themselves.

Later, the minister inaugurated KP Digital Internship Program, Health Management and Information System and Software Technology Park. He also distributed certificates among students of Establishment School of Technology Shalman District Khyber and those who have completed training under Durshal Government and Community Innovation Program.