PSX turns around, gains 173 points, closes at 41,714.3 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 173.75, a positive change of 0.42 percent, closing at 41,714.30 against 41,540.55 points on the previous day. A total of 144,845,613 shares were traded during the day as compared to 133,556,497 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.756 billion against Rs 3.236 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 321 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 122 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were PTCL with 15,371,000 shares at Rs 6.60 per share, Dewan Motors with 9,589,000 shares at Rs 17.70 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 8,634,825 shares at Rs 1.34 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 84.53 per share price, closing at Rs 1211.93, whereas the runner-up was Indus Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 78.75 rise in its per share price to Rs 1128.75.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 49.92 per share closing at Rs 1650.08 followed by Premier Suger with a Rs 19.17 decline to close at Rs 560.00.