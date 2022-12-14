Rupee sheds 5 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 224.69 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.64. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 231.7 and Rs 234 respectively. The price of the euro was increased by 68 paisa and closed at Rs 237.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 236.48, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.63, whereas an increase of 81 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 275.84 as compared to its last closing of Rs 275.03. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 61.17 and Rs 59.75 respectively.