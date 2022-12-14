Agency21 International draws record-breaking crowd at ICCI Housing & Property Expo 2022

Agency21 International, Pakistan’s largest agency network, featured in the ICCI Housing & Property Expo 2022 from the 8th to the 11th of December. The event focused particularly on the largest national real estate professionals and investors in the country, making it the top-weekend destination for everyone.

Agency21 International’s stall undeniably stole the show by presenting the finest investment options to its prospective clients. A special event-only offer of bookings at only 5% was used to market the prestigious projects of the IMARAT Group, including IMARAT Residences, Grand Bazar, and Golf Floras (2). Esteemed senior representatives from the company, including CEO & Chairman Shafiq Akbar and Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer, were present. As per the official figures, over 6000 people took to Agency21 International’s stall; making it a not-so-secret fact that the event was a huge success for the brand, producing ground-breaking sales with exceptional once-in-a-lifetime offers. It does not end here; along with attractive deals, the event featured scrumptious food, kids play, and endless entertainment. On the occasion, Director Agency21 International Sharjeel A. Ehmer stated, “I am thrilled to see the residents of the twin cities coming out in such large numbers. I believe in the economic strength of real estate; needless to say- real estate is finally experiencing consistent growth in Pakistan.”

“This large turnout is evidence that Pakistan’s real estate sector is significantly growing,” he added. “Agency21 International seeks to build trust with its clients, and our team strives to achieve this goal by inculcating maximum transparency in its real estate procedures.” The event drew hundreds of participants, with a large number of people engaging in the Agency21 International Lucky Draw contest as well. As a result, several individuals received exciting prizes and various giveaways. The 4-day long event was an astounding success, blending lucrative investment offers with limitless entertainment to engage the massive crowd pouring in.