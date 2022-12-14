‘Besharam Rang’ — ‘Pathaan’ song copied from ‘Tum Bin’?

Netizens criticized the makers of the Bollywood film “Pathaan” for using the tune of “Tum Bin” movie’s song “Koi Fariyaad” for “Besharam Rang.”

“Besharam Rang,” filmed on the film’s leading stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, got millions of likes and received heart-warming comments from netizens.

However, several netizens highlighted the similarities in the tune of the two songs.

They spoke up against the lack of creativity in Bollywood.

It is not the first time that “Pathaan” has received criticism for its lack of originality. Earlier, netizens had pointed out that its teaser was a copy of ‘Captain America – The Winter Soldier.’

It begins with a voiceover introducing ‘Pathaan,’ who gets caught by the enemies and tortured heavily on his last mission. The slick introduction followed an action-packed fight sequence before the audience finally caught a glimpse of Khan as he made his enemies explode with powerful kicks.

Twitter users pointed out how similar the entry of actor John Abraham in the teaser is to that of antagonist Bucky Barnes also known as The Winter Soldier. It showed the two masked characters appear and fire a missile at a vehicle in the teaser.

“Pathaan” – directed by Sidharth Anand – will release on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.