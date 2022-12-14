Alizeh Shah’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of actor and model Alizeh Shah are going viral on the social media application Instagram. The celebrity shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. A picture showed her posing for the camera in a white top and matching hat.

She was wearing a black sleeveless outfit in the picture gallery.

The “Mera Dil Mera Dushman” takes to the picture and video-sharing platform to keep fans updated with her personal and professional happenings. Her social media posts go viral and get thousands of heart-warming reactions from netizens.

Earlier, she shared dashing pictures of her flaunting her new looks went made rounds on the application.

The celebrity has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her performance in ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya,’ “Mera Dil Mera Dushman” and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni.’

On the work front, she is currently being seen essaying the lead role of Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer.’ The cast of the play also includes Sami Khan, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali and Khalid Anam. Directed by Mohsin Talat, “Taqdeer” airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm only on ARY Digital.