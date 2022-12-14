Netizens react to Behroze Sabzwari’s criticism of women’s dressing choices

Legendary actor Behroze Sabzwari has shared his take on the “inappropriate” dressing of women and the increasing “vulgarity” in dramas.

In a podcast, after the host highlighted how “vulgarity is becoming a norm in Pakistani dramas,” the “Chauraha” star immediately confessed to taking part in such projects as well.

“Yes, I am against all of this but I am also acting in these dramas and that’s the bitter truth. In these narratives, sisters are having affairs with their brothers-in-law. I don’t like these scripts and watching them with family is absurd to me. I mean what is this nonsense, is there no other subject left to explore for writers?” lamented Sabzwari.

The “Tanhaiyaan” actor also disclosed why penning such scripts are in fashion today. He said, “It’s wrong, but the viewership is massive and the ratings of these dramas always skyrocket. Now if one takes their clothes off onscreen that will do the trick too.”

In response to the host Nadir Ali, Mr Sabzwari then advised actors to pay more attention to their dress code. He remarked, “They should think about this. It is the responsibility of an actor to take control of their attire and make sure they aren’t dressed in something that doesn’t look pleasing.”

Sabzwari also pointed out that the clothes in style today are mostly adopted from other cultures. “Why don’t we wear our own cultural attire like shalwar kamiz and dupatta? Allah will grant you respect even in these clothes. You don’t get popular by copying clothes from foreign countries, you actually get disrespected in society,” added the Tanhaiyaan actor.

Speaking about women wearing tight clothes, he said, “In Pakistan a lot of people have motorbikes, obviously, everyone can’t afford cars, there is inflation and people are barely surviving, but, I have noticed one thing that the dressing of women is not appropriate while sitting on bikes, some women wear weird clothes which cannot be called appropriate, they are not good at all, the clothes are not only see through but usually are very tight, it shows home training, women should be fully covered while sitting on the motorbike. This should be strictly kept in mind. Men should also control their eyes and women should be dressed up in an appropriate manner.”

Social media users had mixed response on his statement. Some users supported his views while some had opposite point of view. Several users reminded the actor that his daughter-in-law Sadaf Kanwal had done an item number “Kaif o Suroor” for movie “Na Maloom Afrad 2”.