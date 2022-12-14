Mehwish’s comforter photoshoot leaves many uncomfortable

Pakistan’s one of the top film and TV actors, Mehwish Hayat, is in deep waters as the “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” star has invited a controversy her way.

Mehwish posted a black and white picture of herself on Instagram in which the “Dillagi” actor can be seen wrapped in a comforter. “I can’t live without you. Me to my comforter in winters,” she captioned the picture.

Soon after the actor posted the picture, positive and negative comments showered on her picture. “Actor in Law” director Nabeel Qureshi called the picture “qatil” while Mathira and Saba Qamar commented fire emojis on her post.

Some of the users loved the picture while others had a different opinion about it. One of the users prayed for her hidayah and some called the actor out for sharing such a bold picture. Several cursed the actor and some predicted that she would be doing much animated things in future.

Earlier, the actor had shared pictures of herself in a bathrobe. In the pictures, she is lying on the bed and posing with her face up close.