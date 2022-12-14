Dilip Kumar remembered on 100th birth anniversary in Peshawar

The 100th birth anniversary of Indian film actor Dilip Kumar was observed in his ancestral city Peshawar.

The event was organised by the Cultural Heritage Council (CHC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which people from various walks of life participated and expressed their love for the deceased actor. The organisers said the legendary Bollywood actor was born in Peshawar’s Mohallah Khudadad at Qissa Khwani.

In the past, people used to celebrate the actor’s birth anniversary in the Peshawar Press Club but this time it was observed at his old house. CHC Secretary-General Shakeel Wahidullah Khan said the purpose of organising this event was to spread the message of love and brotherhood among the people of India and Pakistan. He said this house belonged to the legendary actor but no one ever paid attention to properly preserve it. He said this house was 128 years old and had the status of heritage.

Wahidullah further said false claims were made about its repair and preservation every year but practically nothing had been done so far.