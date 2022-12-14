‘Kamli’ premiering soon in Europe

Sarmad Khoosat’s film Kamli is all set to have its European premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2023. Khoosat Films announced the premiere through their Instagram official page stating “We are so excited to announce that ‘Kamli’ will finally be premiering in Europe at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam ’23 @iffr, where it has been selected for the Limelight Programme.” “We hope the film charms the audiences the way it has left many spellbound in its successful run across packed cinemas in Pakistan.” Kamli is now one of the most anticipated films of the year. The romantic thriller has already created its hype by winning the hearts of the audience and film critics through its brilliant cinematography, a well-edited trailer, an encapsulating soundtrack and symbolic storyline.