William and Kate Middleton’s US success ‘knocked down’ Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US tour earlier this month has knocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in the US into ‘second place’, a royal expert suggested. According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three-day trip for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston at the start of December was ‘bigger news’ in the US than the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Talking to OK! Magazine, Bond said: “I don’t believe Harry and Meghan’s documentary shadowed things in the States, as the biggest news over there was William and Catherine’s visit.” She further claimed: “They never went into so much detail about Harry and Meghan, so it kind of knocked them into second place.” Bond then added that Prince William ‘soldiered on in a grown-up way’ with his trip despite his brother Prince Harry releasing a bombshell trailer for his Netflix show during his visit.