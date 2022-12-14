Glass Ceilings

Last month, Pakistan had played an extremely powerful hand by sending Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar to talk shop with an all-men cabinet of Afghanistan. Sticking to her usual attire, her beaming smile and confidence surpassing many in her audience, she represented a country that believed in its women, stood in their corner and rooted for them as they conquered the world. Of course, the fact that Ms Khar, as one of Islamabad’s most seasoned diplomats, has time and again proved her worth, especially when it comes to Afghan affairs, should remain at the centre stage of any discussion concerning her credentials. Sadly, all that had been gained in Kabul was instantaneously lost in the National Assembly on Monday as Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abdul Akbar Chitrali very bluntly connected the dots between Ms Khar’s visit and the heart-wrenching attack in Chaman. By proclaiming that had a group of men led the discussion, the frosty ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan would have magically resolved sits at the never-before-witnessed zenith of institutional misogyny where anxiety about feminine power has always swept through the influential alleys. While Mr Chitrali responded to the heated discussion with tried-and-tested “out-of-context” clarifications, he would do well to remember the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani women in the strengthening of the institution of democracy that literally unrolled the red carpet leading to his hot seat. Do the legacy of Pakistan’s First Lady Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan as a delegate to the UN General Assembly, and International Labour Organisation and the precedent she had remarkably set as a first female diplomat in the Muslim world ring any bells? From Fatima Jinnah to Benazir Bhutto and all the iron ladies who assisted every step of the way, history is replete with examples of how female leadership has always blown the world away with its finesse and attention to detail. That many in the august house rose to Ms Khar’s defence and confidently sang praises of her brilliance in dealing with war-hardened Taliban on the deliberations table as she refused to cede her ground speaks volumes about how Pakistani women are now ready to come out of the shadows and take credit where due. However, the likes of Mr Chitrali and the male-oriented mindset that he represents are just as determined to poke holes in whatever masterstrokes these women manage to pull off. In 2023, Pakistan might consider opening its eyes to the plain-clothed reality that most of its female representatives have had to move heaven and earth to reach their profile positions and therefore, the least they expect from their nation is respect for their defiance of the odds. *