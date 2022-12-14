ECP rejects plea seeking disqualification of PPP’s Faryal Talpur

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected a petition to disqualify Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur on Wednesday.

The ECP issued a reserved decision on Faryal Talpur’s eligibility.

The verdict was reserved on October 27th, following the conclusion of both parties’ arguments.

It should be noted that the petition for Faryal Talpur’s disqualification was submitted to the ECP by two members of the Sindh Assembly.

Petitioners included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar.