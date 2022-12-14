PM Shehbaz summons emergency meeting of economic team

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of his economic team to get an update on the country’s economic situation.

The meeting, according to sources, will begin shortly. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed, and officials from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will also be present.

The premier will be briefed on debt payments, foreign exchange reserves, and the value of the dollar during the meeting.

According to sources, the prime minister will issue important instructions to the economic team aimed at improving the economy.