Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

According to local reports, a Qatari photojournalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died, bringing the total number of journalist fatalities at the contest to two, following the death of US sports journalist Grant Wahl last Friday.

English-language Qatari news service The death of Khalid al-Misslam was reported by Gulf News, citing Al Kass TV, a Qatari TV news outlet where he worked.

Few details, such as when and how al-Misslam died, have been released, and the Qatari Ministry of Health was unavailable for comment when contacted at the time of publication.

According to Gulf News, al-Misslam died “suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” the outlet added.

The news of his death follows that of Wahl, confirmed by the US Soccer Federation on Friday. Wahl’s brother, Eric Wahl, said he died en route to the hospital after collapsing as he covered Friday’s match between the Netherlands and Argentina.

The exact cause of Wahl’s death has not been confirmed. On December 6 he wrote on his blog that he had been diagnosed with probable bronchitis after a period of intense work.

Grant’s brother has since stated that he received death threats after wearing a rainbow T-shirt and was detained by Qatari authorities as a result of his support for gay rights. Eric stated that he “no longer” believes his brother died of bronchitis.

Late Sunday, he added that an autopsy is to take place in the US, after which the family will release a “proper statement.”

The night of Wahl’s death, a security guard was also critically injured falling from what an observer called a “significant height” from the Lusoil Stadium just north of Doha, The Guardian reported.