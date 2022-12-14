Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 14 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs169,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 145,580. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 131,650 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 152,680. Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Karachi PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Islamabad PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Peshawar PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Quetta PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Sialkot PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Attock PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Gujranwala PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Jehlum PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Multan PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Bahawalpur PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Gujrat PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Nawabshah PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Chakwal PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Hyderabad PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Nowshehra PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Sargodha PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Faisalabad PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990 Mirpur PKR 169,800 PKR 1,990