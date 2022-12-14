Out-of-reach Wheat

Wheat prices in Pakistan have soared to inconceivable heights, reaching Rs 3900 per mound-the highest in the country’s history. The country was already reeling from steep inflation when the floods hit and is now slipping into a food crisis that has left millions vulnerable to malnutrition and food insecurity. Food prices in affected regions have increased three to five times in just a few weeks. With one-third of the country still underwater, Pakistan, which is the world’s eighth-largest producer of wheat, has been left with few options but to regulate its prices until the economy is back on its feet. Earlier this year, the government approved a deal worth nearly $112m to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia to meet domestic demand in the aftermath of an unprecedented monsoon season that wreaked havoc on the country’s agricultural sector. Wheat production is predicted to drop by eight million tonnes leaving the country with a fragile economy that is struggling to stay afloat in an increasingly volatile global market.

More than 80 per cent of crops across the country have been damaged; the bulk of these losses was observed in Sindh where farmland is still heavily inundated with no signs of recovery in the foreseeable future. Flooded soil presents significant obstacles for farmers who have urged the government to modify its agricultural practices and introduce flood-resistant crop varieties to prevent a crisis like this in the future. An improved wheat seed must form the core of Pakistan’s post-flood rehabilitation approach. By enhancing investment in climate-resistant crop varieties, we can mitigate the impact of flooding and protect wheat-dependent livelihoods.

Pakistan is already in consultation with its longtime collaborator, the International Atomic Energy Agency which has helped the country introduce genetic variations for climate-resilient crops many times in the past. What we need most right now is technical expertise; by incorporating nuclear science into its agricultural techniques, the country can enable farmers to better understand the flood’s impact on soils and crops and allow them to innovate new methods for achieving soil fertility. Pakistan’s climate-change fuelled food crisis is a clear sign that countries must develop strategies towards more sustainable agri-food systems-without this, we risk tipping the balance of our global food system, an irreversible loss that we cannot afford. *