Naseem Shah out of final Test against England

Pakistan’s pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out from the third and final Test against England at Karachi, the cricket board (PCB) announced Tuesday. In a statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board said that a niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Shah from the side – who are already missing pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The PCB said the fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo further assessments at the National High-Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation. “The team management has not requested his replacement at this stage,” the board noted. Shaheen – Pakistan’s main wicket-taker in all three formats – was left out of the series following a knee injury sustained during the T20 World Cup final in Australia earlier this month. The pacer also had his appendix removed earlier this month due to which the 22-year-old was advised to stay out of the field. Meanwhile, Rauf was ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a thigh injury. The 29-year-old stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day. Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation.